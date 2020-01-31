Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of METC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 16,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,205. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com