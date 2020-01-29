Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

