Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Rand Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a current ratio of 357.14.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

