Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

