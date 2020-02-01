Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.86

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 3039821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $554,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 59.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

