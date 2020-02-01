Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives $8.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNGR. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 3.31. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

