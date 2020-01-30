Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $285.50

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285.50 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.74), with a volume of 53111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.66).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNK. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Rank Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

About Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

