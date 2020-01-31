Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) Declares GBX 2.80 Dividend

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RNK opened at GBX 285.55 ($3.76) on Friday. Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.25.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday.

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?