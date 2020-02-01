Raymond James Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $48.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities lowered Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. 1,249,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

