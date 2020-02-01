Raymond James Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 billion.

