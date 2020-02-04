Raymond James Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.43 million and a P/E ratio of 99.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 14.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

