Raymond James Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $124.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

