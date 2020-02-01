Raymond James Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $98.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

