Raymond James Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?