Raymond James Lowers Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target to $41.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 12,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

