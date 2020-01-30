Raymond James Lowers MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Market Perform

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

MCBS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $446.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

