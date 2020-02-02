Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.43.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 138.50. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

