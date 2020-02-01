Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Strad Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of TSE:SDY opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. Strad Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.40 million.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

