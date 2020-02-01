Raymond James Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $135.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.22.

UPS stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

