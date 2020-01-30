Raymond James Upgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Strong-Buy

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio