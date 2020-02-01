Raymond James Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Outperform

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $604.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

