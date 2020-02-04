Raymond James Weighs in on Enerflex Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$527.40 million.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $901.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.41. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)