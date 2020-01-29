Raymond John Daniels Sells 135,757 Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

ERF stock opened at C$6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

