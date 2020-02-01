Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.38. 1,302,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

