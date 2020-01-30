Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $227.32 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after buying an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 15,863.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

