RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 2,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

