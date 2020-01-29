RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million.

NASDAQ RBB remained flat at $$19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $402.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

