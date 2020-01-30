RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $162.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

