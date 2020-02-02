RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $176.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

