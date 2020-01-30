Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), 15,016,247 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 13,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Williams acquired 2,222,111 shares of Reabold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £22,221.11 ($29,230.61).

About Reabold Resources (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

