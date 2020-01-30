Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Monday. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of $103.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.97.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

