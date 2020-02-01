Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.44. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 348.97% and a negative net margin of 253.32%.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

