Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$13.90. 544,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,684. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

