RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

