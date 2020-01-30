Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

RLGY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 581,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Realogy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 154,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,262 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,395,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 239,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 680,150 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?