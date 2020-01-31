Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.82.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. 2,671,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion and a PE ratio of 61.23. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?