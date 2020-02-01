Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.64

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $33.76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 7,035 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $425.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 126.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

