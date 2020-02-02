Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRR opened at $24.51 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,448.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

