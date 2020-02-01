Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Red Violet stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 28,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,429. The company has a market cap of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 222.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

