Redfin’s (RDFN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

