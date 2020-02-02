Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

RWT stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 141,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?