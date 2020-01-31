Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Short Interest Update

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ RBZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Reebonz has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reebonz stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 3.11% of Reebonz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

