Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Reeds stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Reeds has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. Analysts forecast that Reeds will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

