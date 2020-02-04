Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Beloit updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-6.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.65-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?