Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $2,727,280.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN opened at $344.08 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.53 and a 200-day moving average of $324.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

