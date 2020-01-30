Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

