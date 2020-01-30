Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RM stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Regional Management by 203.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

