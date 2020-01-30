Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.00

Shares of Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116.81 ($1.54), with a volume of 385419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.20 ($1.52).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $500.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

