Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

