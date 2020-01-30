Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Shares Down 0.4%

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.52 ($1.79) and last traded at A$2.54 ($1.80), approximately 194,577 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.55 ($1.81).

The company has a market cap of $742.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

